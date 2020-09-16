The Municipal Officers of the Town of Bristol will meet at the Town Office on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 7:00 pm to hear comment on adoption of the Local General Assistance Ordinance and Yearly Appendices (A-I) for the period of October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

A copy of the proposed ordinance appendices

is available at the Bristol Town Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

