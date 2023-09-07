The Municipal Officers of the Town of Bristol will meet at the Town Office on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 6:30 pm to hear comment on adoption of the Local General Assistance Ordinance and Yearly Appendices (A-H) for the period of October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. A copy of the proposed ordinance appendices is available at the Bristol Town Office.

