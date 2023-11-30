Advanced Search
Town of Bristol – Public Hearing Adoption of General Assistance Ordinance

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Bristol will meet at the Town Office on Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, at 6:30 pm to hear comment on adoption of the September 2022 version of the Local General Assistance Ordinance. A copy of the proposed ordinance appendices is available at the Bristol Town Office.

