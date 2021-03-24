Town of Bristol – Unidentified Ownership

The Town of Bristol has identified two parcels of land where the ownership is unable to be identified. These parcels are listed on the Bristol tax maps as Map 002 Lot 064-A with 9.4 acres, and Map 031-037 with 0.5 acres.

The parcels in question were researched for deed references and it is unclear of current ownership. The Town will continue to commit a tax bill to “Owner(s) Unknown” until the properties have been legally identified to an owner, at which point the owner will be responsible for all taxes owed. If no owner is identified after 18 months, the properties will become tax acquired by the Town and may be put out for bid under a quit claim deed.

If you believe you may be the owner of this parcel please contact the Town with any legal reference showing such ownership. If there is an unrecorded deed, once filed with the Registry of Deeds in Lincoln County, we will be able to attach the correct ownership.

Please contact the Town of Bristol’s Assessing Department with any questions at 207-563-5270 or Assessing@bristolmaine.org.

