The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2020 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:

Resident Commercial 18

Non-Resident Commercial 14

Resident Recreational 35

Non-Resident Recreational 10

WhHen: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10AM

WhHere: All licenses will be sold at the Damariscotta Town Office

21 School St Damariscotta

There is no conservation required to obtain a 2019 Commercial license

Grandfathered commercial licenses will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, May 26th at 10:00 AM. Due to the current Governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, Please call the Town Office to make an appointment to purchase your grandfathered license.

Any applicant who purchased a 2019 Commercial shellfish license for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/02/19 is eligible to purchase a grandfathered license for 2020 until Monday, June 1st at 5:30PM.

If eligible applicants present at 10AM on June 2nd outnumber the number of licenses available, a lottery will be held immediately.

*Applicants must complete a written application and provide proof of residency and identification.

Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions.

563-5168

