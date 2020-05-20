The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2020 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:
Resident Commercial 18
Non-Resident Commercial 14
Resident Recreational 35
Non-Resident Recreational 10
WhHen: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10AM
WhHere: All licenses will be sold at the Damariscotta Town Office
21 School St Damariscotta
There is no conservation required to obtain a 2019 Commercial license
Grandfathered commercial licenses will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, May 26th at 10:00 AM. Due to the current Governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, Please call the Town Office to make an appointment to purchase your grandfathered license.
Any applicant who purchased a 2019 Commercial shellfish license for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/02/19 is eligible to purchase a grandfathered license for 2020 until Monday, June 1st at 5:30PM.
If eligible applicants present at 10AM on June 2nd outnumber the number of licenses available, a lottery will be held immediately.
*Applicants must complete a written application and provide proof of residency and identification.
Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions.
563-5168
