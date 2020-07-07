The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold the Annual Town Meeting Election on July 14, 2020 in conjunction with the State of Maine Primary & Special Referendum Election at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.
POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM
8 AM TO 8 PM
The open portion of the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the following evening, July 15, 2020 at 6:30pm at
Great Salt Bay School, in the Gymnasium.
Social Distancing requirements will be followed
All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend
