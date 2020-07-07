The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold the Annual Town Meeting Election on July 14, 2020 in conjunction with the State of Maine Primary & Special Referendum Election at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM

8 AM TO 8 PM

The open portion of the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the following evening, July 15, 2020 at 6:30pm at

Great Salt Bay School, in the Gymnasium.

Social Distancing requirements will be followed

All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

