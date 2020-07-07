Advanced Search
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA ANNUAL TOWN MEETING ELECTION & STATE OF MAINE REFERENDUM ELECTION

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold the Annual Town Meeting Election on July 14, 2020 in conjunction with the State of Maine Primary & Special Referendum Election at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.
POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM
8 AM TO 8 PM
The open portion of the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the following evening, July 15, 2020 at 6:30pm at
Great Salt Bay School, in the Gymnasium.
Social Distancing requirements will be followed
All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend

