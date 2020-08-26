When: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Where: Great Salt Bay Community School at 559 Main Street
The Board of Selectmen will hold a Public Meeting & Presentation on the following:
-There will be a presentation by RealTerm Energy on the acquisition of all municipal street lights from Central Maine Power Company and the conversion of these lights to energy-saving LED technology.
This meeting & presentation will also be available on ZOOM.
To join go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82140184357
All interested parties are invited to attend.
Please use the gymnasium entrance at the School
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA Public Meeting & Presentation
When: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:30 PM