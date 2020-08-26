When: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 5:30 PM

Where: Great Salt Bay Community School at 559 Main Street

The Board of Selectmen will hold a Public Meeting & Presentation on the following:

-There will be a presentation by RealTerm Energy on the acquisition of all municipal street lights from Central Maine Power Company and the conversion of these lights to energy-saving LED technology.

This meeting & presentation will also be available on ZOOM.

To join go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82140184357

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Please use the gymnasium entrance at the School

