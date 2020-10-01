The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on October 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street to hear public comments on and adopt of the following:

– General Assistance Model Ordinance & Appendices

All interested citizens are invited to participate and comment.

Face coverings are required.

Due to social distancing requirements, space is very limited.

This hearing will also be available via ZOOM Meetings at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88957567019

