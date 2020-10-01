The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on October 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street to hear public comments on the following:

– Medical Marijuana License for Above and Beyond located at 464 Main Street. Map 008 Lot 026

All interested citizens are invited to attend and comment.

Face coverings are required.

Due to social distancing requirements, space is very limited.

Meeting will be available via ZOOM Meetings at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88957567019

