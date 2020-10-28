Advanced Search
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA STATE OF MAINE GENERAL ELECTION

at

The State of Maine General Election will be held on November 3, 2020 at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.
POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM
8 AM TO 8 PM
Social Distancing requirements must be followed.
In accordance with the Governors Executive
Order No. 14FY 20/21; Section I; Subsection A-1-d;
FACE COVERINGS MUST BE WORN

