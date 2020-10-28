The State of Maine General Election will be held on November 3, 2020 at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM

8 AM TO 8 PM

Social Distancing requirements must be followed.

In accordance with the Governors Executive

Order No. 14FY 20/21; Section I; Subsection A-1-d;

FACE COVERINGS MUST BE WORN

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

