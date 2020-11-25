TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

Effective Monday, November 30, 2020, the Damariscotta Town Office will be open by appointment only. Please call (207) 563-5168 to schedule an appointment. Many of our services may be completed online and through the mail or email. Please visit our website for more information & updates: www.damariscottame.com.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we are trying to keep everyone safe during these uncertain times.

