The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on March 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., via ZOOM to hear public comments on the following:

• New Liquor License application for Ann’s Book Bistro, located at 17 Back Meadow Road, Damariscotta.

All interested citizens are invited to attend via ZOOM and comment.

To receive the ZOOM meeting link please email townmanager@damariscottame.com

