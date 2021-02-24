The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on March 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., via ZOOM to hear public comments on the following:

• Liquor License application for amendment for Cupacity – Damariscotta Good Coffee, LLC, to add sale of Spirits to the existing Liquor License for Malt Liquor & Wine, located at 133 Main Street Damariscotta, ME

All citizens interested, are invited to attend and comment.

Please contact the Town Manager for ZOOM link to attend. townmanager@damariscottame.com

