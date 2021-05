SPECIAL TOWN MEETING FOR SECONDARY EDUCATION & ADULT EDUCATION BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 (JULY 1, 2021 TO JUNE 30, 2022)

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 7:45 PM, the Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a Special Town Meeting for the secondary & adult education budget for fiscal year 2022

This meeting will be held in-person, following the GSB Budget meeting, at the Great Salt Bay School located at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta.

Social Distancing requirements must be followed.

Masks are required.

All Damariscotta citizens are encouraged to attend

