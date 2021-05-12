TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2021 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:

Resident Commercial 18

Non-Resident Commercial 14

Resident Recreational 35

Non-Resident Recreational 10

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10AM

WHERE: All licenses will be sold at the Damariscotta Town Office

21 School St Damariscotta

There is no conservation required to obtain a 2021 Commercial license.

Grandfathered commercial licenses will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, May 25th at 8:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the office is open by appointment only so please call the Town Office to make an appointment to purchase your grandfathered license.

Any applicant who purchased a 2020 Commercial shellfish license for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/02/20 is eligible to purchase a grandfathered license for 2021 until Tuesday, June 1st at 5:00 PM.

If eligible applicants present at 10AM on June 2nd outnumber the number of licenses available, a lottery will be held immediately.

*Applicants must complete a written application and provide proof of residency and identification. Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions.

563-5168

