The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold the Annual Town Meeting Election on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN

FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM

The open portion of the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the following evening, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Great Salt Bay School, at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta.

Masks will be required

All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print