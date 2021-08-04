Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

When: Wednesday August 18, 2021 @ 5:30 p.m.Where: Town Hall Meeting Room, 21 School St. Damariscotta
The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing to discuss the following:
• The use of approximately $227,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds Program. The list of eligible expenditure categories can be found at https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRP-Fact-Sheet-FINAL1-508A.pdf
This list will also be published on the Town’s website at www.damariscottame.com Interested parties are encouraged to attend.

