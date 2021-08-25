When: Monday, September 13, 2021 6:00 PM

Where: Town Office Meeting Room, 21 School Street

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

› Proposed amendments to the Damariscotta Land Use Ordinance to add or revise definitions and to expand the uses listed in the Land Use Table.

The draft of these amendments as well as a memo explaining the proposal will be available on the Town’s website or from the Clerk’s office.

INTERESTED PARTIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.

