Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

When: Monday, September 13, 2021 6:00 PM
Where: Town Office Meeting Room, 21 School Street
The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:
› Proposed amendments to the Damariscotta Land Use Ordinance to add or revise definitions and to expand the uses listed in the Land Use Table.
The draft of these amendments as well as a memo explaining the proposal will be available on the Town’s website or from the Clerk’s office.

INTERESTED PARTIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND.
www.damariscottame.com

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^