Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on November 17, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street to hear public comments on and adopt the following:
• General Assistance Model Ordinance & Appendices
All interested citizens are invited to participate and comment.
Face coverings are required to enter the Municipal Building.

