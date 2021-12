When: Monday, December 13, 2021

3:00 PM

1. 12/13/2021 3:00 PM

35 Water Street – Map 006 Lot 001-001

PURPOSE: Expansion of residential structure in the Shoreland Zone. Applicant seeks to replace and expand a portion of an existing deck, replace and convert the remaining portion of deck to a screen room and several other changes to the property.

Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.

