WHEN: Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 6:00 pm

WHERE: 21 School Street, Damariscotta & ZOOM

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:

• To consider an application by the Damariscotta Area Chamber of Commerce for Site Plan Approval and a Conditional Use Permit to expand and modernize the Damariscotta Information Center building at 276 Main Street (Map 006 Lot 119).

All interested parties are invited to attend in person with a mask or via ZOOM (email rfaunce8@gmail.com for log in info)Comments & questions may be sent, prior to the meeting,to Town Planner Bob Faunce at rfaunce8@gmail.com

