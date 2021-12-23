Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

WHEN: Monday, January 3, 2022 @ 6:00 pm

WHERE: 21 School Street, Damariscotta & ZOOM

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the following:
• To consider an application by the Damariscotta Area Chamber of Commerce for Site Plan Approval and a Conditional Use Permit to expand and modernize the Damariscotta Information Center building at 276 Main Street (Map 006 Lot 119).
All interested parties are invited to attend in person with a mask or via ZOOM (email rfaunce8@gmail.com for log in info)Comments & questions may be sent, prior to the meeting,to Town Planner Bob Faunce at rfaunce8@gmail.com

