The Shellfish Committee will hold their annual meeting

WHERE: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

WHEN: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

The agenda may include the following items:

 Annual Election of Officers

 Allocation of Licenses for 2022

 Shellfish Restoration & Resilience Project RFP 2022

All interested parties are invited to attend.

Face Masks are required

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print