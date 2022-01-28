Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing & Special Town Meeting

at

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 5:30 pm

Where: Great Salt Bay School Cafeteria 559 Main Street

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing to take public comments on the following:

 Proposed exchange of properties with Gilbert Gay, LLC
 Proposed allocation of funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
 Proposed bond Issue for road and sidewalk improvement projects ($2,255,000)

A special town meeting will take place immediately following the public hearing. At this meeting, voters will be asked to consider approval of warrant articles that authorize the Board of Selectmen to execute the exchange of properties with Gilbert Gay, LLC; approve the allocation of Town ARPA funds; and approve a bond issue for $2,255,000 for Town road and sidewalk improvement projects.Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend.Face masks are required.

