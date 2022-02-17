The Damariscotta Planning Boardwill hold two Public Hearings on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Town Office.

– The purpose of the first Public Hearing is to update medical-related definitions and uses in the Land Use Ordinance.

– The purpose of the second Public Hearing is to amend certain dimensional requirements and Planned Unit Development provisions of the Land Use Ordinance to improve utilization of sewer accessible land for residential development.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street or via Zoom (email rfaunce8@gmail.com for log-in information).

For additional information or to provide comments

on the proposals contact Town Planner Bob Faunce at

rfaunce8@gmail.com prior to the meeting.

