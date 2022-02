The Shellfish Committee will meet with the Shellfish Warden patrolling this area on:

WHERE: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

WHEN: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss possibly increasing time spent patrolling the area and for the committee members to provide information that might be helpful to the Warden.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED

