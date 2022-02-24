WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing to take public comments on the following:

 Proposed amendments to the Land Use Ordinance:

o Medical-related definitions and uses

o Certain dimensional requirements and Planned Unit Development provisions, to improve utilization of sewer accessible land for residential development

o Update & expand definitions and table of permitted uses to better address the needs of the community. No currently permitted uses will be removed.

o Create restrictions of Formula Establishments in the Commercial 1 district to prevent a negative impact on the community’s economy, historical relevance, and unique character.

 Proposed amendments to the Adult-use and Medical Marijuana Ordinances:

o Prohibit more than one of the same types of license at the same establishment and Prohibit a person (as defined) from applying for a license if that person, as owner, officer, member manager, or partner, already holds the same type of license anywhere in the community.

o Require adult-use and medical marijuana caregiver stores to begin operation within 60 days and be fully operational within 120 days.

o Require other adult-use and medical marijuana establishments to begin operation within 120 days and be fully operational within 1 year.

o Prohibit an applicant whose license has been revoked from applying for any adult-use (or medical marijuana use as applicable) license for 3 years; and clarification that if revoked, a licensee will forfeit the application fee and any other town fees associated with the application.

o Clarify which departments have enforcement responsibilities.

 Recission of Plastic Bag Ordinance (superseded by State Statute) The Town’s ordinance went into effect in March, 2019. In July, 2021, a new State law banning single-use plastic bags went into effect. The new law nullifies all local laws pertaining to plastic bags.

 Proposed amendments to Charter:

o Designation of the Historical Preservation Review Commission as a Standing Committee

o Update Town Manager expenditures authority

o Update the name “Board of Selectmen” to “Select Board” and “Select Board Member” to be consistent with the recent wording changes in State Statutes.

All items to be decided by voters at Annual Town Meeting;

June 14 & 15, 2022Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend.A ZOOM link will be provided on the websitebefore the meeting date: www.damariscottame.comFace masks are required.

