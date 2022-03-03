Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta

at

Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office on Thursday, March 3, 2022 for the following positions:
 Two (2) Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseer of the Poor 3-year term each
 One (1) School Board Member 3-year term
 One (1) Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee 3-year term
Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerk’s Office no later than Tuesday, April 19, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered, Damariscotta voters. Elections will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Polls will be open 8am to 8pm at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.
Interested parties should call 563-5168 with any questions

