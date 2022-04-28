Special Town Meeting for Secondary Education & Adult Education budget for fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022 To June 30, 2023)

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 7:45 PM, the Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a

Special Town Meeting for the secondary & adult education budget for fiscal year 2023.

This meeting will be held in-person, immediately following the GSB Budget meeting, at the Great Salt Bay School located at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta.

All Damariscotta citizens are encouraged to attend.

