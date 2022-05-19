TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2022 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:

Resident Commercial 18 – $150 + $2 admin fee Non-Resident Commercial 14 – $250 + $2 admin fee

Resident Recreational 35 – $5 + $2 admin fee

Non-Resident Recreational 10 – $9 + $2 admin fee

WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10AM

WHERE: All licenses will be sold at the Damariscotta Town Office

21 School St Damariscotta

There is no conservation time required to obtain a 2022 Commercial license.

Grandfathered commercial licenses will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, May 24 at 8:00 AM. Any applicant who purchased a 2021 Commercial Shellfish License for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/02/21 is eligible to purchase a grandfathered license for 2022 until Wednesday, June 1 at 5:00 PM.

If eligible applicants* present at 10 AM on June 2 outnumber the number of licenses available, a lottery will be held immediately.

*All applicants must complete a written application

and provide proof of residency and identification.

Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions.

563-5168.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

