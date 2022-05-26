The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on June 1, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., at the Town Office located at 21 School St. to hear public comments on the following:

 New Liquor License application for Weatherbird, located at

72 Courtyard St.

All interested parties are invited & encouraged to attend and comment.

