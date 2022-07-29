The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on August 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., to hear public comments on the following:

> New Liquor License application and Entertainment License for King Eiders Pub, (new ownership) located at 12 Elm Street, Damariscotta.

All interested citizens are invited to attend.

To receive the ZOOM meeting link please email adorr@damariscottame.com

