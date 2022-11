Special Town Meeting Scheduled Wednesday, November 16, 2022 5:30 PM

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM, the Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a Special Town Meeting to see if the Town will appropriate $32,500 from the Undesignated Fund Balance for the Public Works

This meeting will be held in-person, at the Municipal Building at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend.

