When: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM

Where: Meeting room at Town Hall, 21 School Street

-The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on the following:

Proposed amendments of the Land Use Ordinance. The intent is to streamline & define items not previously defined as well as clarify processes. These miscellaneous changes are intended to non-substantive.

-Proposed amendments of the Site Plan Review Ordinance. The changes would remove the flow chart currently included and give the process more flow. The amendments proposed would clean up the ordinance and make it more succinct. No policy changes proposed, just reformatting to make it easier to read.

-Proposed amendments of the Subdivision Ordinance. Changes include; defining items not previously defined, streamline the timeline and processes. All changes are non-substantive.

Draft changes will be available on the Town’s website prior to the hearing.

INTERESTED PARTIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. ORDINANCE CHANGES TO BE VOTED ON AT A TOWN MEETING TO BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.

