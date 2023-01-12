The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street to hear public comments on the following:

– Medical Marijuana License (relocation) for Above and Beyond Cannabis located at 95 Biscay Road.

Map 001 Lot 067

All interested citizens are encouraged to participate and comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

