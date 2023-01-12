The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall meeting room at 21 School Street to hear public comments on the following:
– Medical Marijuana License (relocation) for Above and Beyond Cannabis located at 95 Biscay Road.
Map 001 Lot 067
All interested citizens are encouraged to participate and comment.
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing
