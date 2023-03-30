TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA • REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

HODGDON STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids for the road reconstruction and drainage improvements for a portion of Hodgdon Street will be received, by the Town of Damariscotta at 21 School Street, Damariscotta, Maine 04543 until 2:00 PM, local time on April 5, 2023, at which time, the received bids will be opened and read aloud.

The project includes reconstructing a 460’ section of Hodgdon Street beginning at the intersection of Pleasant Street and incorporates a closed drainage system, and repaving as specified in the drawing and contract documents. Bid packets will be made available by Gartley & Dorsky Engineering & Surveying, Inc., (207) 236-4365 or by email from Andrew Hedrich at Ahedrich@GartleyDorksy.com.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Board of Selectmen reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any Bid that it may deem to be in the best interests of the Town. This project is funded in whole or in part by the Maine Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

