Town of Damariscotta

Nomination papers will be available at the Damariscotta Town Office on Thursday, March 2, 2023 for the following positions:

 Two (2) Board of Selectmen/Assessors/Overseer

of the Poor 3-year term each

 One (1) School Board Member 3-year term

 One (1) Great Salt Bay Sanitary District Trustee 3-year term

Nomination papers must be filed with the Town Clerks Office no later than Tuesday, April 18, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. Papers must be signed by at least 25, but not more than 100 registered, Damariscotta voters. Elections will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Polls will be open 8am to 8pm at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

Interested parties should call 563-5168 with any questions.

