The Town of Damariscotta is accepting sealed bids for a gray 2011 Dodge Durango Crew AWD. The vehicle has the original engine and transmission with 161368 miles and 7572 engine hours. The vehicle does not currently start and is not inspected. It is available to look over at the fire station located at 27 Massasoit Drive in Damariscotta.

The vehicle is being sold as-is, where-is with no warranty expressed or implied. The town reserves the right to

reject any and all bids. Sealed bids must be received by

4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20th and will be opened on

Saturday, April 22nd at 8:00 a.m. at the fire station.

Bids should be marked Attn: Chief Roberts and can

be dropped off at the town office at 21 School Street

or mailed to Damariscotta Fire Dept.

P.O. Box 1206; Damariscotta, ME 04543

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

