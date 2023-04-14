The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold public hearings on April 19, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., to hear public comments on the following:
New Liquor License application for Bred in The Bone located at 133 Main Street, Damariscotta.
New Liquor License & Entertainment Permit applications for Barn Door Breakfast located at 212 Main Street, Damariscotta.
All interested citizens are invited to attend.
A ZOOM meeting link will be available at
www.damariscottame.com on the agenda once posted.
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing
