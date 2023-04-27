Advanced Search
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a public hearing on May 3, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., to hear public comments on the following:
 New Entertainment Permit applications for Barn Door Breakfast located at 212 Main Street, Damariscotta. All interested citizens are invited to attend. A ZOOM meeting link will be available at www.damariscottame.com on the agenda once posted.

