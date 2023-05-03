Advanced Search
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

at

SPECIAL TOWN MEETING FOR SECONDARY EDUCATION
& ADULT EDUCATION BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024
(JULY 1, 2023 TO JUNE 30, 2024)
On Wednesday, May 10, 2023 the Municipal Officers
of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a
Special Town Meeting for the secondary
& adult education budget for fiscal year 2024
This meeting will be held in-person, immediately following the GSB Budget meeting, which starts at 6:30 pm at the Great Salt Bay School located at 559 Main Street, Damariscotta.
All Damariscotta citizens are encouraged to attend

