TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

at

The Department of Marine Resources has granted Shellfish Licenses for 2023 to the Towns of Damariscotta and Newcastle as follows:
Resident Commercial 16 – $152.00
Non-Resident Commercial 14 – $252.00
Resident Recreational 25 – $12.00
Non-Resident Recreational 10 – $17.00

WHEN: Monday June 5, 2023 at 10AM
WHERE: All licenses will be sold at the Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

There is no conservation required to obtain a 2023 Commercial license.

GRANDFATHERED COMMERCIAL LICENSES will be available for purchase starting on Wednesday, May 24 at 1:00 PM. Any applicant who purchased a 2022 Commercial shellfish license for Damariscotta / Newcastle prior to 09/06/22 is eligible to purchase a grandfathered license for 2023 until Thursday, June 1 at 5:00 PM.
If eligible applicants present at 10AM on June 5 outnumber the number of licenses available, a lottery will be held immediately.
*Applicants must complete a written application and provide proof of residency and identification.

Please call the Damariscotta Town Office with any questions (207) 563-5168.

