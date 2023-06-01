Advanced Search
TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA ANNUAL TOWN MEETING ELECTION

at

The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold the Annual Town Meeting Election on Tuesday, June 13, 2023
at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN
FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM

The open portion of the Annual Town Meeting will be held on the following evening, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 6pm at the Great Salt Bay School at 559 Main Street

All Damariscotta voters are encouraged to attend

THE TOWN OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL NON-ELECTION BUSINESS ON ELECTION DAY, TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023.

