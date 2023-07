The Shellfish Committee will hold a meeting

WHERE: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

WHEN: July 12th, 2023 at 4:00 PM

The agenda to include but is not limited to the following item(s):

> LPA’s-Limited Purpose Aquaculture applications

– Great Salt Bay-near tip of Blackstone Point-east side

– Damariscotta River at Dodge Point

All interested parties are invited to attend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print