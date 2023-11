The Damariscotta/Newcastle Shellfish Committee will hold a public meeting:

WHERE: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street

WHEN: Monday December 18th, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.

The agenda to include the following items:

•DMR Mini Grant

•Shellfish Management Plan

•Set date for Annual meeting

•Any other business

All interested parties are invited to attend.

