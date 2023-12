The Select Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:30pm has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30pm

This change allows the Board to attend the AOS93 Budget Meeting on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6pm at Great Salt Bay School, at 559 Main Street.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print