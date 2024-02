The Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold public a hearing on February 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m., to hear public comments on the following:

>New Liquor License application for Lucky Fortune Chinese Restaurant located at 422 Main Street, Damariscotta.

All interested citizens are invited to attend.

A ZOOM meeting link will be available at www.damariscottame.com on the agenda once posted.

