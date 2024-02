The State of Maine Presidential Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at the Town Hall, located at 21 School Street, Damariscotta.

POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM

THE TOWN OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL NON-ELECTION BUSINESS ON ELECTION DAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2024. THE OFFICE WILL RE-OPEN AS USUAL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2024 AT 1PM

