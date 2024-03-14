When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 @ 5:30 pm

Where: Damariscotta Town Office, 21 School Street, Damariscotta

The Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on the following:

_An amendment to the Main St. Damariscotta Municipal Development & Tax Increment Financing (“TIF”) District Development Program known as:

“First Amendment to the Main St. Damariscotta Municipal Tax Increment Financing District Development Program”

The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment on a Warrant Article that will address the First Amendment to the Main St. Damariscotta Municipal Development & Tax Increment Financing District & Development Program pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 206 of Title 30-A of the Maine Revised Statutes as amended. The First Amendment would add additional acreage to the district and revise the development program.

A copy of the proposed Amendment to the Development Program for the District is on file with the Town Clerk and may be obtained from and reviewed at the Offices of the Town Clerk during normal business hours. Information will also be available on the town website, damariscottame.com.

All interested persons are invited to attend and will be given an opportunity to be heard.

