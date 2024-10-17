The Lincoln County News
Town of Damariscotta Public Hearing

at

WHEN: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6:00 pm
WHERE: Town Office Meeting Room
21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME
The Planning Board will hold a public hearing to take comments on the following:
_Proposed 2024 Damariscotta Comprehensive Plan.
A draft of the proposed plan is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website at www.damariscottame.com. Questions?
Contact Michael Martone, Planner at (207) 563-5168
All interested parties are invited to attend.


