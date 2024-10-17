WHEN: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6:00 pm

WHERE: Town Office Meeting Room

21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing to take comments on the following:

_Proposed 2024 Damariscotta Comprehensive Plan.

A draft of the proposed plan is available to view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website at www.damariscottame.com. Questions?

Contact Michael Martone, Planner at (207) 563-5168

All interested parties are invited to attend.

