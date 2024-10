WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:00 pm

WHERE: Town Office Meeting Room

21 School Street, Damariscotta, ME

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing to take comments on the following:

-Proposed amendments to the Land Use Ordinance.

-Proposed amendments to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance

A draft of the proposed ordinances are available for view at the Town Office or on the Town’s website at www.damariscottame.com

All interested parties are invited to attend.

